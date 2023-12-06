GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

Jump to content

Michael R. Blood
Wednesday 06 December 2023 16:34

Two months after his historic ouster as House speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his congressional seat in California.

His announcement capped a stunning end for the one-time deli owner from Bakersfield, who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency before a contingent of hard-right conservatives engineered his removal in October.

McCarthy is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job.

