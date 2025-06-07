Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian drones and missiles target Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, killing 3, officials say

A large Russian drone-and-missile attack has targeted Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv, killing at least three people and injuring 21

Via AP news wire
Saturday 07 June 2025 07:13 BST

A large Russian drone-and-missile attack targeted Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring 21, local Ukrainian officials said.

The Russian barrage — the latest in near daily widescale attacks by Moscow — included deadly aerial glide bombs. Kharkiv’s mayor Ihor Terekhov said the attack also damaged 18 apartment buildings and 13 private homes. Citing preliminary data, he said Russia used 48 Shahed drones, two missiles and four aerial glide bombs in the attack.

