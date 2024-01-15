Live Updates: Emmys 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Emmys are finally here!

The 75th Emmys were delayed because of the Hollywood strikes, catapulting them from their usual perch in late summer or early fall to squarely in the midst of winter – better known in Hollywood as awards season.

Follow along for our live coverage of tonight’s Emmys.

For more of our Emmys coverage:

1. How to watch the Emmys, including streaming the silver carpet and streaming the show live.

2. Your cheatsheet to good TV from 2023and the top 10 picks from AP’s Alicia Rancillo.

3. It’s the 75th Emmys. These are the Top 75 Most Impactful Television Moments,according to the academy.

______ Kieran Culkin hasn’t seen that ‘Succession’ finale

As celebrities started hitting the silver carpet bright and early Monday afternoon, “Succession” actor Kieran Culkin revealed he has yet to finish his own critically acclaimed series.

“I haven’t even seen the last episode yet,” he told AP’s Krysta Fauria.

But it’s not on purpose.

“I’m sure if I talked to a therapist, you could probably come up with a lot of reasons why I haven’t seen it,” the Roman Roy actor joked.

______It’s 2024. Why are they calling it the 2023 Emmys?

Well, they were supposed to have been in 2023. We haven’t had an Emmys ceremony since September 2022, in fact. The 75th Emmys were delayed because of the Hollywood strikes, catapulting them from their usual perch in late summer or early fall to squarely in the midst of winter – better known in Hollywood as awards season.

The temporary shift does have some rather confusing side effects. The Emmys already have what some consider a counterintuitive eligibility window, as AP’s Alicia Rancilio broke down last April. Had the 75th Emmys not been delayed, they still would have aired more than a year after the finale of Season 1 of “The Bear,” which is up for several awards. Now, the show is even further behind: Two seasons of the show have come and gone, and Jeremy Allen White has Golden Globes for both – but is still waiting to see if he collects a statuette from the Television Academy for his work in 2022.

______How to watch the Emmys red – sorry, silver – carpet

If you missed the pep of E! during last week’s Golden Globes, fret not: The channel is back with its “Live from E!” coverage at 5 p.m. Eastern, three hours before the telecast kicks off. The first hour is hosted by Zuri Hall, Amber Ruffin and Zanna Roberts Rassi, before Laverne Cox and comedian Heather McMahan take over. And if that’s not enough, E! is throwing an after-party that begins at 11 p.m., featuring Real Housewives Garcelle Beauvais and Jenna Lyons.

If you want an alternative, People and Entertainment Weekly are cohosting their own show from the silver carpet, streaming on their website and YouTube.