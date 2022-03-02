Judge to declare Kardashian single in divorce with Ye
A judge says he plans to declare Kim Kardashian single in her divorce with Ye
A judge on Wednesday said he would declare Kim Kardashian single in her divorce with Ye.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran sent lawyers for Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, into the hall outside a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to finalize paperwork, including a name change form for Ye.
Cochran said he would then declare Kardashian, who was taking part in the hearing by phone, single while issues of child custody and property are worked out.
Ye was not present and did not take part remotely.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.