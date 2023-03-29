Watch live: King Charles and Queen Consort attend state banquet in Berlin
Watch live as King Charles and the Queen Consort attend a state banquet at Schloss Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin on Wednesday, 29 March.
The royal couple are visiting Germany for the King's first overseas trip since he became monarch.
His Majesty had been due to visit France, but this visit was cancelled due to ongoing protests over pension reforms.
Earlier in the day, the King joined German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier to plant a tree at Schloss Bellevue in memory of Queen Elizabeth II as part of the late monarch's Green Canopy initiative.
This evening, a dinner is being held in the King’s honour by Mr Steinmeier.
Thursday will see His Majesty deliver a speech in the German parliament and meet with chancellor Olaf Scholz, before the royal couple depart for Hamburg on Friday where they will visit the Kindertransport memorial for Jewish children who fled to Britain.
