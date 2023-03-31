Watch: King Charles and Camilla tour Hamburg City Hall and harbour

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch from Hamburg as King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla, tour Hamburg City Hall and harbour.

The royal couple is visiting the city as part of their three-day tour of Germany, which saw the King make history by becoming the first British monarch to address the Bundestag.

“Since I first came to Germany when I was just 13, I have grown to become familiar with the different corners of this remarkable land. Like many British people, I have close personal ties here,” Charles said during his speech, which was made in both English and fluent German.

It is King Charles’s first overseas trip since he ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

After arriving in Hamburg by train, the King was greeted by mayor Peter Tschentscher and his wife Eva-Maria Tschentscher.

