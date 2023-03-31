Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch: King Charles and Camilla tour Hamburg City Hall and harbour

Mary-Kate Findon
Friday 31 March 2023 12:03
Comments

Watch from Hamburg as King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla, tour Hamburg City Hall and harbour.

The royal couple is visiting the city as part of their three-day tour of Germany, which saw the King make history by becoming the first British monarch to address the Bundestag.

“Since I first came to Germany when I was just 13, I have grown to become familiar with the different corners of this remarkable land. Like many British people, I have close personal ties here,” Charles said during his speech, which was made in both English and fluent German.

It is King Charles’s first overseas trip since he ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

After arriving in Hamburg by train, the King was greeted by mayor Peter Tschentscher and his wife Eva-Maria Tschentscher.

Recommended

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in