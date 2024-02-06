Jump to content

Watch live view of Buckingham Palace after King Charles cancer diagnosis announced

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 06 February 2024 07:10
Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (6 February) after King Charles announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The announcement on Monday came after the monarch, 75, underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate last month.

Prince William is expected to shoulder some of his father’s responsibilities as he resumes official engagements this week, while Prince Harry will travel to the UK to see Charles in the coming days, a source close to the Duke of Sussex has said.

President Joe Biden said he was “concerned” about the King and hoped to speak with him soon, “God willing”.

Earlier this week, the monarch was seen waving and walking with the Queen by his side on his first public outing since the treatment.

On Sunday, Charles was pictured attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, giving a smile and wave to photographers outside.

