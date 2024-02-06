Watch live view of Buckingham Palace after King Charles cancer diagnosis announced

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (6 February) after King Charles announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The announcement on Monday came after the monarch, 75, underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate last month.

Prince William is expected to shoulder some of his father’s responsibilities as he resumes official engagements this week, while Prince Harry will travel to the UK to see Charles in the coming days, a source close to the Duke of Sussex has said.

President Joe Biden said he was “concerned” about the King and hoped to speak with him soon, “God willing”.

Earlier this week, the monarch was seen waving and walking with the Queen by his side on his first public outing since the treatment.

On Sunday, Charles was pictured attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, giving a smile and wave to photographers outside.