Watch live: King Charles visits joint military battalion during Germany visit

Watch live as King Charles III meets with members of a German-British battalion during his first overseas trip as sovereign.

The King will be greeted by Brandenburg state premier Dietmar Woidke upon his arrival to the base in Finowfurt.

The head and deputy head of the battalion, Stefan Klein and Ian Higginbotham, will also meet with the monarch during his visit.

King Charles became the first monarch to address Germany’s parliament, the Bundestag, earlier on Thursday.

During his address, he stressed the close bonds between the United Kingdom and Germany.

He also spoke of the efforts Britain and Germany have made to help Ukraine in its fight against the Russian occupation.

After his visit of the battalion, the King will end the day with an outing to Brodowin Farm, a flagship organic farm.

