Watch live: Kneecap’s Mo Chara arrives in court charged with terrorism offence
Watch live as Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, better known by his stage name Mo Chara, arrives in court on Wednesday (18 June) accused of a terrorism offence.
The 27-year-old is accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig in November last year.
The charge Mr Ó hAnnaidh faces alleges he displayed a flag in a public place, “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation” – namely Hezbollah.
The Metropolitan Police said they had charged Mr Ó hAnnaidh, who appears on the court list as Liam O’Hanna, after initially being made aware of a video from the gig at the O2 Kentish Town Forum posted online.
Kneecap said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, both of which are banned in the UK.
The group said they have “plastered” London with messages of support for Mr Ó hAnnaidh ahead of his court appearance.
Fans of the band have gathered outside Westminster Magistrates Court to show support for Mr Ó hAnnaidh.
