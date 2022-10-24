Jump to content

Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe

A Korean Air plane has overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines

Via AP news wire
Monday 24 October 2022 01:45

A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe.

The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

“All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Philippine aviation agency said in a statement.

The Airbus A330 from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co. said in a statement.

It said all passengers evacuated on the plane's escape slides.

The airline said it’s trying to find the cause of the incident.

At least four incoming flights were diverted to Manila and a nearby airport, the Philippine aviation agency said.

They didn't give further details such as whether the aircraft was damaged.

___

This story has been corrected to show the plane overshot the runway late Sunday, not early Monday.

