Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Kraft Heinz to split a decade after their megafood merger

Kraft Heinz is splitting into two companies a decade after they joined in a massive merger

Michelle Chapman
Tuesday 02 September 2025 11:25 BST
Kraft Heinz Split
Kraft Heinz Split (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Kraft Heinz is splitting into two companies a decade after they joined in a massive merger.

One of the companies will include shelf stable meals and include brands such as Heinz, Philadelphia cream cheese and Kraft Mac & Cheese, Kraft Heinz said Tuesday. The other will include brands such as Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables. The names of the two companies will be released later.

Kraft Heinz said in May that it was conducting a strategic review of the company, signaling a potential split.

“Kraft Heinz’s brands are iconic and beloved, but the complexity of our current structure makes it challenging to allocate capital effectively, prioritize initiatives and drive scale in our most promising areas,” Kraft Heinz Executive Chair Miguel Patricio said in a statement.

Kraft Heinz has no plans to change its current headquarter locations in Chicago and Pittsburgh. It currently expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2026.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in