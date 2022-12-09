Jump to content

Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival say Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023

Via AP news wire
Friday 09 December 2022 14:41
Germany Film Festival
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said Friday that Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023..

The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the “Twilight” series and recently played Princess Diana in “Spencer,” for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges' panel at the 73rd Berlinale.

“She’s one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation," festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement, adding that "with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between U.S. and Europe.”

Stewart made her directorial and screenwriting debut in 2018, and was a member of the international jury at the Cannes Film Festival that year.

The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from Feb. 16-26.

