30 people rescued after being trapped in Malaysian cave

Police say about 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain have been rescued

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 26 October 2022 13:05
Malaysia Caves Rescue
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

About 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain Wednesday have been rescued, police said.

Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information, confirmed that all of the people trapped in Tempurung Cave in Kampar district in Perak state were safely evacuated. They couldn't give further details.

The Star newspaper cited Kampar police chief Mohamad Nazri Daud as saying the people were trapped when water levels rose during heavy rain and flooded the cave's exit. He said those trapped were members of a film crew who were shooting at the location.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson was cited by the New Straits Times newspaper as saying that the trapped people were filming a Hong Kong-produced movie and were rescued less than two hours after the department was notified of the situation.

Tempurung Cave, a spectacular network of chambers more than three kilometers (1.8 miles) long, is believed to be the longest and largest limestone cave in peninsular Malaysia. It is a popular tourist attraction, with sections developed with walkways and lighting.

