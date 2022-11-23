Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn
Ukrainian authorities say an overnight rocket attack has struck a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine, killing a newborn baby, Its mother and a doctor were pulled alive from the rubble
An overnight rocket attack struck a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine, killing a newborn baby, Its mother and a doctor were pulled alive from the rubble, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.
The region’s governor said the rockets were Russian. The strike in the city of Vilniansk adds to the gruesome toll suffered by hospitals and other medical facilities — and their patients and staff — in the Russian invasion entering its tenth month this week.
They have been in the firing line from the outset, including a March 9 airstrike that destroyed a maternity hospital in the now-occupied port city of Mariupol.
