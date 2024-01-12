The UK prime minister is visiting Kyiv to announce a new support package for Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is visiting Kyiv on Friday to announce a new package of support, including an increase in military funding, a statement from his office said.

Sunak is expected to announce an increase in military funding for Ukraine for the next financial year to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion), the statement said.

Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to also sign an agreement on security cooperation, which includes intelligence sharing, cybersecurity and medical and military training.