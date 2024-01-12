Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The UK prime minister is visiting Kyiv to announce a new support package for Ukraine

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is visiting Kyiv to announce a new package of support, including an increase in military funding, a statement from his office said

Via AP news wire
Friday 12 January 2024 07:50
Britain Politics
Britain Politics
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is visiting Kyiv on Friday to announce a new package of support, including an increase in military funding, a statement from his office said.

Sunak is expected to announce an increase in military funding for Ukraine for the next financial year to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion), the statement said.

Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to also sign an agreement on security cooperation, which includes intelligence sharing, cybersecurity and medical and military training.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in