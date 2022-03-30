AP PHOTOS on Day 35: Scouring rubble of destroyed homes

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 30 March 2022 23:33

AP PHOTOS on Day 35: Scouring rubble of destroyed homes

Show all 13

In a village on the outskirts of Kyiv, residents sift through the rubble of their destroyed homes, searching for buried personal items. Serhiy Malyshenko, a veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan, holds his military medals, charred black from the shelling by Russian forces.

Soldiers and other personnel comfort distraught Ukrainian seniors evacuated from Irpin, a key suburb northwest of the capital that has seen heavy fighting, as they arrive at an assistance center in the village of Yasnohorodka.

At a private zoo in the village, workers and soldiers attempt to evacuate the surviving animals, wrangling ostriches and carrying a stressed pony to a truck. They were forced to halt when shelling resumed between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area.

On Wednesday, Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv just hours after pledging to scale back operations to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in