Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Multiple injuries reported in nighttime missile attack on Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile attack on Kyiv has resulted in multiple injuries and has damaged buildings

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 13 December 2023 02:25
Ukraine Daily Life
Ukraine Daily Life
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ukraine’s capital came under another missile attack early Wednesday, resulting in multiple injuries and damaged buildings, officials said.

A series of loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv at 3 a.m. as the city's air defenses were activated for the second time this week.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Kitschko said on Telegram that debris from intercepted missiles fell in the eastern Dniprovskyi district, injuring at least five people, three of whom were hospitalized. He said a residential building and several cars were on fire.

On Monday, a Russian missile attack destroyed several homes on the outskirts of Kyiv and left more than 100 households temporarily without electricity.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in