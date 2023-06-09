Governor: Three wounded as drone strikes building in Russian border city

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people were lightly wounded after a drone crashed into a residential building in central Voronezh, a city in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine, regional governor Alexander Gusev reported on Friday morning.

Gusev spoke to Russian state media, which also published photos showing a high-rise apartment block with some of its windows blown out and damage to parts of its facade.

State media reports also cited the building’s administrators as saying that “several apartments were damaged” in the explosion. There was no immediate comment on who may have been behind the drone strike.