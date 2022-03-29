AP PHOTOS: Day 34: Shattered lives in war-torn Ukraine
AP PHOTOS: Day 34: Shattered lives in war-torn UkraineShow all 12
People displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine wait in line for food and a place to sleep outside the capital of Kyiv. Others who have fled to Poland bundle against the cold after crossing the border.
Five weeks into the war, thousands are dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians have left the country. Many residents couldn't bear to leave their pets behind — including one wounded brown dog in Poland — despite the risky evacuation.
One resident covers her home's shattered windows in the port city of Mikolaiv after Russian attacks, which blasted a gaping hole in a nine-story government building there, killing at least 12 people.
Ukrainian soldiers near the western city of Lviv go through training exercises, firing their guns at makeshift targets. Some others take up positions in earthen trenches north of Kyiv, where Russia’s advance has been stalled for weeks.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.