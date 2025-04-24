Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Massive Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 overnight

Ukrainian authorities say a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 63, including six children

Via AP news wire
Thursday 24 April 2025 05:36 BST

A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 63, including six children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on its Telegram channel that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles.

Fires were reported in several residential buildings said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city military administration.

