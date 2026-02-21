Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show Ukrainian war veterans as they find healing and hope under the stage lights

War veterans living with severe injuries from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have taken the stage in Kyiv, transforming personal trauma into powerful storytelling through an adaptation of “Eneida” by Ivan Kotliarevskyi, a Ukrainian reimagining of Virgil's “Aeneid.” Directed by Olha Semioshkina, the amateur troupe spent nearly a year preparing for its premiere at the Kyiv National Academic Molodyy Theatre. The production blends epic poetry with humor, resilience and firsthand wartime experiences.

