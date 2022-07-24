Jump to content
Nomad fashion show mixes ancient, modern

Via AP news wire
Sunday 24 July 2022 07:38

On the shore of one of the world's deepest lakes, high up in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains, models strutted and sashayed in outfits mixing the ancient and modern at the World Nomads Fashion festival.

The event, now in its third year, drew designers and fashion-industry figures from about 20 countries to shimmering Lake Issyk-Kul to admire outfits drawing on Kyrgyzstan's millennia-old nomadic culture.

The stiletto heels worn by some models wouldn't be suitable for a proper nomad, but some of their elaborate headdresses that seemed to mimic the horns of cattle were takes on traditional nomad costume. Swirling, voluminous skirts featured in many of the outfits, either elaborately patterned or in blocks of vivid color.

Along with the couture, the show offered visitors the chance to see an array of yurts — the wood-framed tents of skin or felt characteristic of nomads — and brightly colored carpets.

