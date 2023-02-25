El Trafico match between both LA MLS clubs at Rose Bowl postponed due to weather

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Major League Soccer season-opening match between the LA Galaxy and the defending champion Los Angeles Football Club set for Saturday at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather.

The league and the teams said later Friday that the match has been rescheduled for July 4.

Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow in the higher elevations.

The game was expected to possibly break the league's single-game attendance mark of 73,019 that was set last season when Charlotte FC hosted its first match against the Galaxy.

The rivalry known as El Trafico was also the signature match on the first day of the new season.

A match between the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City that had also been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday because of the weather.

