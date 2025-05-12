South Korean conductor Myung-Whun Chung named La Scala's first-ever Asian musical conductor

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
More
Best
TV

South Korean conductor Myung-whun Chung has been named the new musical director of the famed Milan opera house, Teatro alla Scala, the first Asian to hold the position

Via AP news wire
Monday 12 May 2025 13:01 BST
Italy La Scala Chung
Italy La Scala Chung (Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

South Korean conductor Myung-whun Chung was named on Monday the new musical director of the famed Milan opera house, Teatro alla Scala, the first Asian to hold the position.

Chung, 72, will replace Riccardo Chailly at the end of next year, and will remain in the role until general manager and artistic director Fortunato Ortombina’s term ends in February 2030, La Scala said in a statement.

Chung, who is also a renowned pianist, has conducted many of the world’s most famous orchestras, and is a towering cultural figure in South Korea.

La Scala noted his “close and productive” relationship with La Scala's orchestra, choir and philharmonic, and credited him with doing more than any other any non-musical director to raise La Scala's international profile.

Since 1989, Chung has conducted nine operas in 84 performances, and 141 concerts at La Scala — the most of any conductor who was not a musical director. He also has conducted La Scala’s Philharmonic on tours throughout Italy and abroad, including in Germany, China, Japan and South Korea.

Among his numerous posts, Chung has previously been music director of the Tokyo Philharmonic, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France in Paris and the Korean Broadcasting System, as well as artistic director of the Busan Opera and Concert Hall in South Korea.

