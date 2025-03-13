Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

U.S. wholesale prices unchanged in February, in sign that inflationary pressures are easing for now

Paul Wiseman
Thursday 13 March 2025 12:38 GMT
Producer Price Index
Producer Price Index (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

U.S. wholesale inflation decelerated last month, suggesting that price pressures are easing for now.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — was unchanged from January after rising 0.6% the month before. Compared to a year earlier, producer prices were up 3.2%, down from a year-over-year gain of 3.7% in January.

The readout comes as President Donald Trump ramps up his trade war with a wide range of U.S. trade partners, threatening to send inflation higher. He has effectively imposed 25% taxes — tariffs — on foreign steel and aluminum and has plastered 20% levies on Chinese imports. In coming weeks, he is set to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and to introduce "reciprocal tariffs'' that match higher taxes that other countries slap on U.S. products.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department said that consumer price inflation slowed last month for the first time since September. The consumer price index was up 2.8% from a year ago, down from a 3% year-over-year increase in January. Core consumer prices rose 3.1% from a year earlier, smallest increase since April 2021.

