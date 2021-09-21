1 of 2 pilots in military jet crash in Texas out of hospital

One of the two pilots injured when their military training jet crashed into a suburban Fort Worth Texas, neighborhood over the weekend has been released from the hospital.

The instructor pilot was released from the hospital Monday, the Chief of Naval Air Training in Corpus Christi said in a statement.

Navy officials said Tuesday that the student pilot remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Three homes were damaged in Sunday's crash, but no one on the ground was seriously injured. The two pilots ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the neighborhood in Lake Worth which is just west of Fort Worth.

Lake Worth police have said that one of the pilots was electrocuted after being caught in power lines.

Navy officials have said that the Navy T-45C Goshawk was on a routine training flight that originated from an airport in Corpus Christi, about 350 miles (563 kilometers) south of Lake Worth along the Gulf Coast. The jet was based at Naval Air Station Kingsville, near Corpus Christi.

Navy officials say the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.