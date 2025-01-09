NBA, NFL monitor Southern California wildfires with Lakers scheduled to host Hornets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NBA and NFL are monitoring several massive wildfires burning across the greater Los Angeles area and the potential impact it could have on games this week in Southern California.

Three major fires were burning in areas of the vast Los Angeles metroplex following two days of extraordinary winds. At least 70,000 people are under evacuation orders, and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

The fires have already had an impact on the sports schedule after the NHL postponed the Los Angeles Kings’ home game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

The Kings and Flames were scheduled to play Wednesday night at the Kings’ downtown arena. The Kings said tickets for their postponed game against Calgary will be good for the rescheduled date, which hasn’t been set yet.

NBA

The Lakers are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday night.

“We are in communication with the Lakers and Hornets and continue to closely monitor the situation to determine if any scheduling adjustments are necessary related to tomorrow night’s game,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday.

The Hornets made their flight to Los Angeles as scheduled Wednesday afternoon. The Lakers are not having a pregame shootaround on Thursday.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard abruptly left the team before its game at Denver on Wednesday because of what the team described as personal reasons. Leonard bought a house in Pacific Palisades in 2021.

“You definitely have to take care of home. ... Totally had my support 100%,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “Going back, checking on his family and kids, making sure they’re well. And he got back, and they’re doing OK, so just happy and thankful for that.”

NFL Playoffs

The NFL is paying close attention to the potential impact of the fires on the two playoff-bound Los Angeles teams’ preparations and the Rams’ wild-card postseason game against the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The NFL said Wednesday evening if the game had to be moved, it would take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2003, the league moved a Monday night regular-season game between the Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, due to wildfires.

The Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers both train in areas not threatened by fires, but both teams are monitoring the air quality and its potential impact on their workouts.

The Chargers changed their practice schedule Wednesday to minimize their players’ outdoor time in coastal El Segundo, while the Rams don’t resume practice until Thursday. The Chargers are on the road Saturday against the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Coach Jim Harbaugh had the Chargers’ offensive and defensive units practice separately to limit their time on the field. The air quality at the team’s complex was 185 when the offense began their afternoon session. Anything above 150 is considered unhealthy.

College basketball

The Pepperdine women’s basketball team also postponed its home game scheduled for Thursday night against the University of Portland at Firestone Field House on the school’s Malibu campus, the West Coast Conference announced. Pepperdine canceled classes Wednesday, and access to its coastal campus is restricted.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami and AP Sports Writers Joe Reedy in El Segundo, California, and Noah Trister in College Park, Maryland, contributed to this report.