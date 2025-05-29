7 shot at park in Washington state, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven people were shot and wounded, three of them critically, at a park in a suburb of Tacoma, Washington, on Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers found a “very hectic scene” when they responded to calls reporting shots fired at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood just before 8 p.m., Lakewood Police Sgt. Charles Porche told KOMO-TV. He said medics transported five people to hospitals and two others got to hospitals on their own. The Seattle Times reported that Porche said three people were in critical condition.

Investigators don’t know how many shooters were involved or whether the victims were targeted, he said. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

More than 100 people were at the park next to American Lake when shots were fired, Porche said.

“We’ve had these couple days here where the sun finally came out and it’s been a gorgeous time for people to get out and enjoy the park, the lake and then you have something like this that happens,” he said. “It is one of the great tragedies, right? You don’t want anybody to get shot and then you end up with seven different victims that happen out of this act of violence that, so far, we don’t know why.”

The shooting comes days after a Memorial Day shooting at a Philadelphia park that killed two people and injured nine.