Maryland governor tests positive for coronavirus, feels fine

Maryland’s governor says he's tested positive for the coronavirus, but is feeling fine at the moment

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 December 2021 15:58
Virus Outbreak-Maryland Governor
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Maryland’s governor announced Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is feeling fine at the moment.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he received a positive rapid test Monday morning as part of his regular testing routine. Hogan, a cancer survivor, said he has been vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

Over the summer, members of Hogan’s staff tested positive, but Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford tested negative.

“As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible,” Hogan tweeted.

Hogan said Sunday on “Fox News Sunday” that he is not planning to issue any new lockdown orders despite his concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Hospitalizations in Maryland have risen by about 150% over the past two weeks, he said. The Republican governor said the state is trying to provide more support for hospitals and pushing to get more residents vaccinated amid the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“We are anticipating over the next three to five weeks probably the worst surge we’ve seen in our hospitals throughout the entire crisis, but we don’t expect it to last for long. We’re hoping it starts to taper off fairly quickly, but we’re facing a pretty rough time,” Hogan said.

The state’s health department reported Sunday that 1,345 people were hospitalized, more than twice as many people who were hospitalized a month earlier. But the state has not reported data for coronavirus cases or deaths since early December, when a cyberattack hit its health department.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

