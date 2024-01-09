Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech's big show

CES 2024 starts today in Las Vegas

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 09 January 2024 19:09

CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech's big show

Show all 3

Welcome to opening day of CES 2024. This multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association is expected to bring in some 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors to Las Vegas. Swaths of the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more — with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look — will be on display.

The Associated Press will be keeping a running report of everything we find interesting from the floor of CES, from the latest announcements to most quirky smart gadgets.

——

MORE GOOGLE APPS COMING PRE-INSTALLED ON CARS

More automakers are partnering with Google to offer vehicles with pre-install apps such as Google Maps and Assistant, the company revealed at CES 2024.

The apps will come to select models from Nissan, Ford and Lincoln this year, with Porsche following suit in 2025.

——

INTEL UNVEILS UPDATED 14th GEN PROCESSOR LINEUP Intel may be leaning into supporting AI with its Core Ultra chips, but the company decided to announce an expansion of its 14th Gen processor family for gamers and media creators who need raw power and performance from their PCs.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in