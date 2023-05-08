Jump to content

1 adult injured in shooting at Las Vegas middle school

Associated Press
Monday 08 May 2023 23:05

1 adult injured in shooting at Las Vegas middle school

An adult was shot and injured Monday afternoon at a middle school in suburban Las Vegas, but law enforcement officials said they did not believe there was any further threat to the school as their search for the shooter continued.

The shooting was reported just before 12:40 p.m. at Ed Von Tobel Middle School, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. No students were injured.

In a letter sent to parents shortly after the shooting, the school's principal said all students were safe in their classrooms after one person was struck by gunfire on campus but outside the school building.

The middle school located about a 15-minute drive northeast of the Las Vegas Strip was placed on lockdown for about an hour while police cleared the campus.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, although police did not describe the extent of their injuries.

Police also have not said whether the person who was shot was a school employee. But in a statement released hours after the shooting, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara extended his well wishes to "our staff member and their family as we pray for a speedy recovery.”

