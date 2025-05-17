AP PHOTOS: Las Vegas Gym Shooting Photo Gallery

A shooting inside a Las Vegas athletic club has killed two people including the suspect with at least four injured. Officials say that gunfire erupted Friday afternoon inside the gym and three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, with one in critical condition. A spokesperson with the police department said in a press conference there is no longer a threat to the public.
