Nevada Department of Corrections is sued over man's death days before his scheduled release
A Las Vegas man's family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit Friday against the Nevada Department of Corrections after he was killed just days before his scheduled release from prison.
The lawsuit alleges the department defied protective custody rights and housed Jacob Herman, 35, with another man who had repeatedly threatened Herman's life. Herman was killed July 16 inside High Desert State Prison, according to the complaint filed in Clark County District Court.
The lawsuit alleges corrections officers failed to protect Herman from his cellmate, who allegedly threatened to kill Herman if the two were housed together.
The family is asking for at least $15,000 in damages.
The Department of Corrections did not immediately return a request for comment.