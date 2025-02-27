Burning Man art plane gets a new life as a Las Vegas party venue
A decommissioned jumbo jet that Burning Man revelers partied in during the 2017 festival is getting a new life off the Las Vegas Strip
A hulking section of a decomissioned jumbo jet that was transformed into a party venue at the 2017 Burning Man Festival is getting a new life off the Las Vegas Strip.
The cockpit and section of the fuselage of the Boeing 747 were towed Wednesday from a spot at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the northern part of the city to a nearby entertainment district known as AREA15. The district bills itself as a site for immersive art installations, including Meow Wolf.
Organizers say the jet, which was gutted after its Burning Man days in the Black Rock Desert of northwestern Nevada, will be transformed into an event and nightlife venue at AREA15.
"We just really want to celebrate the arts community and find immersive and experiential ways (to enjoy art), said Pearl Verzosa, the district’s marketing director. “We are open for everybody. We want families, friends, partners just to have a really good time here. And I think that the airplane will be one of those really special places.”