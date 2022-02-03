Ruggs' lawyer says he's viewing post-crash police body video

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs' lawyer told a judge he has received body-worn camera video from police who arrived after a high-speed crash that killed a woman

Thursday 03 February 2022 18:52
Raiders Ruggs Fatal Crash
A lawyer for ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs told a judge he has received body-worn camera video from police who arrived after a high-speed crash that killed a woman.

The former NFL wide receiver didn't have to appear in court Thursday with his attorney, David Chesnoff, ahead of a March 10 preliminary hearing of evidence that will determine if Ruggs faces trial in state court.

Outside court, Chesnoff said he had not yet viewed all the video footage about the Nov. 2 crash.

Ruggs, 23, a former first-round NFL draft pick, is on house arrest with electronic GPS and alcohol monitors. He faces felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges that would get him a mandatory two years and possibly more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted. He also is charged with misdemeanor gun possession.

The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the pre-dawn wreck and vehicle fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington.

Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph (251 kph) with a blood-alcohol level twice the Nevada legal limit before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into Tintor’s vehicle on a residential boulevard.

