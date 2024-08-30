Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 30 August 2024 05:06

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Show all 12

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Aug. 2 -29, 2024

Nearly 3,000 Indigenous people protest in the streets of Bogotá, demanding that the government take action against the growing violence generated by illegal armed groups.

Soccer fans mourned the death of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo who died in a São Paulo hospital days after collapsing on the pitch during a game in Brazil.

Protesters marched across Mexico against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposed judicial overhaul and other moves by the ruling party that critics say will weaken democratic checks and balances.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in