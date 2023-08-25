Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Via AP news wire
Friday 25 August 2023 05:12

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Aug. 18 – 24, 2023

Argentine police brave snow and inclement weather to guard a supermarket in Bariloche after reports that looters tried to break into it. A tattoo artist works on a woman’s back during a tattoo convention at the World Trade Center in Mexico City. Supporters of presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo in Guatemala City celebrate after his victory in a presidential run-off election. Juan Quintero of Colombia’s Deportivo Pereira remonstrates with Rony of Brazil’s Palmeiras during a Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first-leg soccer match. And a man float on a paddle board off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

Recommended

