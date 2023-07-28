AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

July 21 – July 27, 2023

Catholic parishioners in Paraguay don bird-like costumes and parade in the streets to honor a 16th century saint said to possess miraculous powers. Drivers and fans fight to bring car racing out of hiding in Cuba where vehicle competitions have been prohibited for six decades. And in Peru, an antigovernment demonstrator holding a pink, fake gun stands inside a Barbie box labeled “Barbie Dictator.”

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Fernando Vergara in Bogota.

