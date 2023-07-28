Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Via AP news wire
Friday 28 July 2023 05:13

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

July 21 – July 27, 2023

Catholic parishioners in Paraguay don bird-like costumes and parade in the streets to honor a 16th century saint said to possess miraculous powers. Drivers and fans fight to bring car racing out of hiding in Cuba where vehicle competitions have been prohibited for six decades. And in Peru, an antigovernment demonstrator holding a pink, fake gun stands inside a Barbie box labeled “Barbie Dictator.”

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Fernando Vergara in Bogota.

