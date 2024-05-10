Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 10 May 2024 05:14

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Show all 12

May 3-9, 2024

A rare snowfall blankets Chile's capital, Madonna’s biggest-ever concert turns Rio’s Copacabana beach into a dance floor, and floods continue to ravage Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Fernando Llano based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in