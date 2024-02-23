AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Feb. 16–22, 2024

A tourist bungee jumped in Colombia, swimmers dove from a dock in Peru, and revelers danced on the closing day of Carnival in Bolivia as Catholics across the region marked the start of Lent. Mexicans marched demanding electoral autonomy for this year's general election, and former detainees in Paraguay celebrated the conviction of a retired police commissioner who tortured people during the Stroessner dictatorship in 1976.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Ariana Cubillos in Caracas, Venezuela.

