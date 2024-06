AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

June 14-20, 2024

Indigenous women in Ecuador take on soccer by inventing a sport: handball in traditional skirts.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Sao Paulo as protests sweep across Brazil in opposition to a bill that would further criminalize abortions. If passed, the law would equate the termination of a pregnancy after 22 weeks with homicide.

Panama Canal authorities reported they will increase vessel transits through the interoceanic waterway following drought-related restrictions.

Tropical Storm Alberto formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

