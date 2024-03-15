AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

March 8-14, 2024

Women marched to commemorate International Women’s Day in cities across Latin America, a region marred by high levels of violence against women. Recent intense rains in Bolivia helped Lake Titicaca recover. A U.N. official warned that increase in gang violence in Haiti has made a very bad situation even worse.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Fernando Vergara in Bogota, Colombia.

