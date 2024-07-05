Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 05 July 2024 05:07

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

June 28-July 4, 2024

Hurricane Beryl powered through the Caribbean on its way to Mexico. Guatemala marked its army's 153rd anniversary. Campaigns opened in Venezuela with political rallies ahead of the July 28 election. Brazil soccer fans watched their team play in the Copa America tournament from Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

