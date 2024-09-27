Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 27 September 2024 05:07

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 20-26, 2024

Rio de Janeiro hosted its annual rock music festival. Mexicans protested on the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students. Argentina’s poverty rate jumped to 53% and Hurricane Helene flooded parts of Cuba.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

