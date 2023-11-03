AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oct 27 – Nov 2, 2023

The resort city of Acapulco is battered by a monster category 5 hurricane leaving it shell-shocked, while Mexico City plays host to the Mexico Grand Prix Formula One race with favorite son and local hero Sergio Perez being knocked out at the start of the race in a collision. People in Latin America commemorate All Saints Day and remember their dead loved ones. In Panama, protests continue against a copper mine has mobilized thousands and in Chile the Pan American Games coast into its last week.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

