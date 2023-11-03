Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Via AP news wire
Friday 03 November 2023 04:02

Oct 27 – Nov 2, 2023

The resort city of Acapulco is battered by a monster category 5 hurricane leaving it shell-shocked, while Mexico City plays host to the Mexico Grand Prix Formula One race with favorite son and local hero Sergio Perez being knocked out at the start of the race in a collision. People in Latin America commemorate All Saints Day and remember their dead loved ones. In Panama, protests continue against a copper mine has mobilized thousands and in Chile the Pan American Games coast into its last week.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

