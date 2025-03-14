Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 14 March 2025 03:29 GMT

March 7-13, 2025

Soccer fans joined retirees in demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by President Javier Milei’s government in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Colombian migrants took a bus transporting them from a migrant reception center in Lajas Blancas, where they arrived after crossing the Darien Gap en route to the U.S. southern border, to a police station. Clowns visited a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. Residents traverse flooded streets after the Pallina River overflowed in Viacha, Bolivia.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Martín Mejía, based in Lima, Peru.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

