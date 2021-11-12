AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
.
Via AP news wire
Friday 12 November 2021 05:00
Nov. 4-11, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean It was curated by AP Photojournalist Ariana Cubillos in Caracas, Venezuela
—-
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com