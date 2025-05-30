Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 30 May 2025 05:04 BST

May 23-29, 2025

As more Argentines go childless, pampered dogs are becoming part of the family unit. Buenos Aires is now home to over 493,600 dogs — compared to 460,600 children under the age of 14 — government statistics show.

More than 2,000 cocoons of a butterfly popularly known as “four mirrors” are sheltered on clotheslines in the gardens of the Natural History Museum in Mexico City. The cocoons were rescued from very unfavorable conditions in the State of Mexico at the end of March.

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa was officially sworn following his reelection for another four-year term early this year.

Videos featuring emotional moments with hyper-realistic baby dolls are popular in Brazil, sparking both fascination and political debate. Influencers have staged situations such as birth simulations and strolls in shopping malls with the hand-crafted baby figures, known as “reborn” dolls.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

