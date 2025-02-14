AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Feb. 7-13, 2025
Neither conservative incumbent Daniel Noboa nor lawyer Luisa González won an outright majority in Ecuador’s first-round election, but they both were way ahead of the other 14 candidates and each within a percentage point of each other.
At least 55 people died after their bus plunged into a gorge and landed under a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala’s capital. Families accompanied by President Bernardo Arévalo began saying goodbye a day later to their loved ones amid a three-day period of national mourning.
Colombian superstar Shakira kicked off her Las Mujeres No Ya Lloran World Tour in Rio de Janeiro.
Dozens of couples tied the knot during Lima’s annual mass wedding on the eve of Valentine’s Day's.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.
