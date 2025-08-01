Top photos this week from Latin America and the Caribbean

Colombia's former President Alvaro Uribe was convicted of witness tampering and bribery in a historic trial. Latin American nations with a Pacific coast braced for a tsunami that never materialized after one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded, off the coast of Russia. Meanwhile, Chilean investigators closed in on the notorious Venezuelan gang targeted by Trump.
